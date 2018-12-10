JUI-F leader Maulana Amanullah passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Former provincial chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and ex-Member National Assembly Maulana Sheikh Amanullah passed away on Sunday after protracted illness. He was 90.
His funeral was offered at the Bagh-e-Naran in Hayatabad, Peshawar. It was attended by a large number of people including religious scholars and students and political workers.
Maulana Sheikh Amanullah was a known religious scholar. He twice remained provincial president of JUI-F. He also served as central vice-president of the party. He remained member of the National Assembly from 2002-2007 after being elected from Lakki Marwat. He has left behind four sons including Maulana Ashraf Ali, Maulana Asghar Ali, Maulana Ahmad Ali and Maulana Anwar Ali.
PESHAWAR: Former provincial chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and ex-Member National Assembly Maulana Sheikh Amanullah passed away on Sunday after protracted illness. He was 90.
His funeral was offered at the Bagh-e-Naran in Hayatabad, Peshawar. It was attended by a large number of people including religious scholars and students and political workers.
Maulana Sheikh Amanullah was a known religious scholar. He twice remained provincial president of JUI-F. He also served as central vice-president of the party. He remained member of the National Assembly from 2002-2007 after being elected from Lakki Marwat. He has left behind four sons including Maulana Ashraf Ali, Maulana Asghar Ali, Maulana Ahmad Ali and Maulana Anwar Ali.