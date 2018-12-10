close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 10, 2018

JUI-F leader Maulana Amanullah passes away

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Former provincial chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and ex-Member National Assembly Maulana Sheikh Amanullah passed away on Sunday after protracted illness. He was 90.

His funeral was offered at the Bagh-e-Naran in Hayatabad, Peshawar. It was attended by a large number of people including religious scholars and students and political workers.

Maulana Sheikh Amanullah was a known religious scholar. He twice remained provincial president of JUI-F. He also served as central vice-president of the party. He remained member of the National Assembly from 2002-2007 after being elected from Lakki Marwat. He has left behind four sons including Maulana Ashraf Ali, Maulana Asghar Ali, Maulana Ahmad Ali and Maulana Anwar Ali.

