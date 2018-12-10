close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

HR protection vital for growth: CM

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a society protecting human rights is necessary for social, economic and public development of a country. The societies which do not protect human rights are unable to maintain their existence. In his message on International Human Rights Day, Usman Buzdar said protecting rights of its people is basic responsibility of a society and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all citizens. He said Islam is the representative of human rights and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has given universal and timeless message of human rights. The importance of human rights and their protection has vital place in Islam. The protection of human rights and supremacy of Constitution is the govt’s priority.

