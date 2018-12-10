Four Pak players qualify for ITF Futures main round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saqib Hayat, Yousuf Khalil, Mohammad Shoaib and Heera Aashiq qualified for the main round of the $15,000 ITF Futures (F-2) at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Sunday.
Heera defeated Filip Fichtel of Germany 6-3, 6-2, Saqib won against Kamil Ahmed 7-5, 6-4, Yousuf thrashed Fahad Mehmood 6-1, 6-3, and Shoaib overpowered Abdaal Haider 6-3, 7-5 in the final qualifying round.Shonigmation Shofayziyev from Uzbekistan also qualified for the main round after smashing Barkat Khan 6-2, 6-2.
