PPP’s performance

This refers to the letter ‘Finding faults’ (November 30) by Dr Raza Gardezi. What the writer has mentioned in the letter regarding the PPP’s poor performance is just the tip of the ice berg. PPP leaders have been claiming for so long that Karachi will get 1,000 buses, but so far the city has only received 10 buses. For the last five years, car registration plates have not been issued to new owners who are running their vehicles with make-shift number plates. There are no public toilets in the city.

It has taken the judiciary to order the removal of encroachments, while the departments concerned sat with their legs crossed and hands folded. The PPP-led Sindh government must tell for how long the children of Thar will continue to starve to death. Reverse Osmosis plants, which were installed there a couple years ago, stand idly by. Even the ostrich takes its head out of the sand every now and then, but the Sindh government is happily asleep. For how long will taxpayers bear this ignominy and travesty of governance?

Farooq Dawood

Karachi