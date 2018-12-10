Rain likely in many districts: Met

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts and likely to affect central parts of the country. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with snow over the hills) is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad Divisions), Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal Divisions. Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand Division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Upper Dir), Hazara Division, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was only recorded at Bagrote and Quetta. Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 9.6°C, maximum was 22°C and humidity level was 52 percent.