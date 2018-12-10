Light rain catches Karachi by surprise

Light rain was reported in various areas of Karachi in the morning and night hours of Sunday. Residents of various areas of the city, including Defence, Clifton, Korangi and old city, witnessed an overcast sky when they woke up in the morning.

“I was crossing Malir River via Korangi Causeway when the rain started and when I entered the Korangi Industrial Area, roads were covered with water”, Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Korangi, said.

Later, around 10:15am at night, another spell of rain began in the city in the Sharea Faisal, Karsaz, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas. The showers caused accumulation of water and traffic jams on several roads including Karsaz Road.

Officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said they did not recorded any rainfall in the morning as the early showers on Sunday were just traces of rain that could not be measured.

A rain system from the western neighours of the country, Iran and Afghanistan, has entered Pakistan, which will cause rains and snowfalls in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern and central Punjab till Tuesday, the PMD Karachi director said, adding that Karachi received light rains under the influence of the same system.

He also explained that the rain system is also likely to decrease temperatures in the city to 14 degrees Celsius till Tuesday.