Digitalisation of FIRs in full swing: 154,458 cases computerised in KP

PESHAWAR: The digitalisation of first information report is in full swing and so far 154,458 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been computerised throughout the province during the current year.

It merits a mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police prepared a central database for the record of all police stations’ FIRs. Direct access to the FIR is via data of a person concerned i.e. CNIC mobile phone and house address.

An official communiqué said Peshawar district police showed excellent performance during the current year by digitalising 28,520 FIRs, followed by Mardan with 18,185 FIRs, Charsadda 7,525, Nowshera 4,484, Swabi 6,699, Swat 14,608 Buner 9,324, Shangla 3,638, Dir Lower 6,808, Dir Upper 2,760, Chitral 3,073, Abbottabad 7,478, Haripur 4,731, Mansehra 4,581, Battagram 582, Kohistan Lower 432, Kohistan Upper 503, Torghar 156, Kohat 6,882, Hangu 2,687, Karak 3,102, Bannu 70,23, Lakki Marwat 2,940, Dera Ismail Khan 6,358 and Tank 1,379.

All records of the criminals have been centralised due to online computer record and access to all policed stations of the province.

Now the accused cannot evade the police action.

Complete file record against the accused is available in the system. All police actions and court proceedings in the case are being registered in the online system. One copy of the FIR is sent to the computer cell for digitalisation after registration of a case.