Iranian film screened at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : Screenwriter-Director: Ali Vizarian Film One Line of Reality (Yek Satar Vagheian) from Iran is being screened at Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday.

Written and Directed by Ali Vazirian in 2012, the film takes up a serious issue of the society as it stands now. The career of a married couple, both journalists,had been going well. They have been publishing a literary-cultural journals every week. The conflict comes with the social and political changes which upsets the equilibrium and turns their world upside down. If this is not enough, the publication gets trapped into financial and legal tangles. This leaves the couple with no choice but to seize the journal. With the closure comes bankruptcy with a bang. This is a bad news.

The good new follows with foreign financial offer. And the rest, as they say, must be seen on screen.

One Line of Reality comes with decent production values in camera, art design and fast editing. Director Ali Vazirian has done a superb job in dealing with a subject which is part of our contemporary urban life and the film has a contemporaneity look with its fast and rapid pacing and tempo.

