What was founder’s idea of Pakistan?

Growing children are asking their parents who made such a Pakistan where there is ‘roti’ problem, ‘kapra’ problem, shelter problem, education problem, healthcare problem, honour problem, job problem and so many problems to survive.

City children are impatient: why was first pro-people prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was shot dead at a public meeting in Rawalpindi, and why “these” politicians quarrel and fight for power, and why and how “these jugglers” are so rich and “we are so poor that we can’t think of eating a ‘paratha’—and why pure milk and clean drinking water is not provided to us?”

“And why these leaders abuse one another publicly instead of following in the footsteps of the father of nation?”

The city elders join hands with growing children because they too face socio-economic problems in the wake of electricity and gas outages and rising food prices.

They recall March 23, 1940 resolution passed at Lahore for an independent sovereign state, which came into being on August 14, 1947, with Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as its first governor-general and the first president of the Constituent Assembly.

The first observation the Quaid made in the Assembly was: “the first duty of a government is to maintain law and order, so that the life, property and religious belief of its subjects are fully protected by the state…if we want to make this great state of Pakistan happy and prosperous we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, especially of the masses and the poor.”

The architect of Pakistan had a dream; he visualized a welfare state. He had conceived Pakistan based on foundations of social justice and Islamic socialism which stress equality and brotherhood of man. Like Allama Iqbal, he was concerned with the problem of poverty and backwardness among Muslims for the eradication of which they looked, on the one hand, to the urges of dynamism, struggle and creativity in Islam and, on the other, to the Islamic principle of distributive justice.

Growing children ask why these leaders do not unite for the cause of Pakistan as the Quaid had done; build their character as he had defined--and implement his idea with iron determination?”

