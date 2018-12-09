Colourful performances at Mountain Cultural Show

Islamabad : Cultural performances, screening of international adventure documentaries, exhibition of paintings by 20 art teachers and display of handicrafts and horticultural products made the ‘mountain cultural showcase’ a big success.

The two-day event, organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) in connection with the 8th Pakistan Mountain Festival, kicked off with a colourful ceremony on Saturday.

The chief guest Deputy Mayor Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Zeeshan Ali shah Naqvi speaking on the occasion said: mountains are wonderful part of the planet that is full of resources that we need to protect and conserve. But, we also need to take care of the people living in the mountains.

Mr. Naqvi suggested the launch of hill safari on the model of desert safari to promote tourism and importance of the mountains for adventure sports.

Dr Nadeem Omar said with the urbanisation of the mountain destinations not only the biodiversity is threatened but the indigenous cultures too. He said every part of the mountain has a peculiar culture and a range of handicrafts and agri-products.