Awareness drive against violence against women

Lahore : White Ribbon Campaign Pakistan and City Traffic Police Lahore have joined hands to commemorate a full day of raising awareness among the public on the prevention of violence against women.

A jointly camp was held at Faisal Chowk where White Ribbon Chief Executive Officer Omer Aftab and Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Malik talked to journalists as well as sensitised the passersby.

This activity was a part of White Ribbon’s 16 Days of Activism which started on November 25 and would continue till International Day for Human Rights, December 10. As part of White Ribbon and CTPL collaboration, all the 2,600 traffic personnel of Lahore will wear White Ribbons from Dec 3 to Dec 10 and work as the change agents and sensitise the public at large.

Speaking to the media, Omer said, “The statistics of violence against women in Pakistan are shocking and we need a serious and strenuous struggle to stop this menace as this is hampering the nation’s progress.”

“White Ribbon is a men’s movement to end violence against women. Our approach is to engage men and educate them to treat women with respect and give them their rights.

The CTO said, “ The traffic police, Punjab, treat women as equal citizens with mutual respect. We have already enrolled female traffic police officers in each department in order to address issues pertaining to violence against women on roads.”

In Pakistan, every fifth woman is subjected to physical violence, with 80 per cent of the total women population suffering this. About 40 per cent of all married women go through domestic violence in their lifetime.