Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

The corrupt committed treason with nation: Buzdar

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said corruption has badly damaged the roots of Pakistan besides spreading disappointment and unrest in the country.

In his message on the International Anti-Corruption Day, he said corruption was a social injustice and corrupt people deprived the people of their rights and committed treason with the nation. The PTI has come to power to uproot corruption, he added.

The CM said a zero tolerance policy for corruption had been adopted by the government. Every segment of society has to work for the elimination of corruption. He said the PTI government had resolved to end corruption in every sector. New Pakistan will reflect the dream of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.

He said the purpose of marking the International Anti-Corruption Day was to create awareness about the importance of eliminating corruption. This is the day to renew the resolve to eliminate corruption in society. “We have to resolve that we will end corruption and move forward with honesty”, the CM said.

