China’s special forces team arrives for joint exercises

RAWALPINDII: A special forces contingent of the People’s Liberation Army China arrived here on Saturday to participate in the Pak-China joint military exercise ‘Warrior–VI 2018’.

Troops of Special Service Group from both armies will participate in three weeks long exercise, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Focus of the joint exercise is to share respective experiences in the field of counter-terrorism operations and learn from each other.

This is sixth joint exercise of the series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is also likely to visit the exercise area. The joint exercises between special services forces of Pakistan and friendly countries are a continuous process.