Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Broken roads

Newspost

December 9, 2018

Karachi’s roads are in a poor condition, preventing thousands of commuters to have a smooth ride. Car owners have complained about the frequent wear and tear of their vehicles caused by broken roads. In addition, these roads also lead to frequent traffic jams.

The authorities concerned must take notice of this issue and ensure regular repair and maintenance of the city’s road.

Rafia Abdul Jabbar

Karachi

