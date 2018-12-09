tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi’s roads are in a poor condition, preventing thousands of commuters to have a smooth ride. Car owners have complained about the frequent wear and tear of their vehicles caused by broken roads. In addition, these roads also lead to frequent traffic jams.
The authorities concerned must take notice of this issue and ensure regular repair and maintenance of the city’s road.
Rafia Abdul Jabbar
Karachi
