‘Motorcycle tracker obligation to burden low-income group’

KARACHI: Motorcycle assemblers on Saturday slammed the government’s proposal to make tracker installation in two-wheelers mandatory, saying any such legal obligation would increase financial burden on low-income group.

Industry officials said motorcycle is a conveyance of low income individuals who are already bearing inflationary pressures due to increased fuel prices.

The cost of average quality tracking device is around Rs3,000 to Rs4,000 at the time of installation, while there is a recurring service expenditure of Rs1,500 to Rs2,500/month. Motorcyclists have to bear all the costs.

“This financial burden on the low income segment of the society is a kind of social injustice that could trigger social unrest,” an industry official said.

Sindh government last week unveiled its plan to make use of trackers mandatory for motorcycles to prevent theft and crime. The provincial transport ministry has already moved a summary to the chief minister to introduce legal changes.

Sabir Shaikh, chairman of Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers told The News that around 95 percent of motorcycles are not capable of using trackers.

Shaikh said mostly 70cc bikes are manufactured and sold here and their wiring system is not capable to handle trackers.

There are more than one million bikes in Karachi city alone and wiring system of above 70 percent of bikes on roads is damaged. Motorcycles with 125cc or 150cc bikes can accommodate trackers, but they are only three to four percent of two-wheelers population.

“The project is not viable on technical grounds,” Shaikh added. Around 30,000 to 40,000 motorcycles are being registered in a month in Karachi alone which means up to 480,000 units in a year.

Industry officials further said another issue with the project is that publicising tracker installation is a self-defeating exercise for discouraging illegal use of motorcycles.

“If the thief does not know that the bike has a tracker, only then it is possible to track it down to where he will take the bike. If it is made mandatory, everyone including those involved in snatching will be aware of it,” an official said.

“In both the cases there is a risk to life and property of the poor customer who is paying for tracker as well. Hence, the effectiveness of tracker is a big concern.”

Industry officials said the government should consider the damage the project will do to the poor motorcyclists instead of taking a kneejerk decision.