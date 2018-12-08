close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
December 8, 2018

Several cars collide as dense fog engulfs Motorway

National

MR
Monitoring Report
December 8, 2018

LAHORE: Dense fog gripped various cities across Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, affecting visibility and the flow of traffic, Geo News reported.

Owing to the dense fog, several vehicles crashed into each other at Kala Shah Kaku Interchange on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, visibility level has dropped significantly. The spokesperson urged people to avoid unnecessary travel on the highways and motorways. They have also been asked to contact helpline 130 in case of emergency.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan