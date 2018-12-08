Germany keen to invest in Pak IT, auto sectors: envoy

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, on Friday said that his country's leading companies were keen on investing in Pakistan in diverse fields, especially Information Technology and auto manufacturing.

"German giants like Volkswagen and Siemens have shown desire to invest in Pakistan," he said during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

The envoy, who called on the SAPM here, discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests with special focus on importing Pakistani manpower by creating more work opportunities in Germany, a press release said.

They also discussed the impact of Brexit and the dynamics of the labour market in Germany in the post-Brexit scenario.

The Ambassador said there was an emerging need of mechatronics experts in German industries, which would eventually prompt need for mechatronics experts from across the globe.

"German legislatures will pass laws for immigrant workers in March next year for the purpose," it added.

Bukhari assured the ambassador of providing maximum technical workforce required by Germany on priority.

Discussing the emigration process for Pakistanis, the meeting decided to evolve a mechanism for the systematic export of Pakistani manpower to Germany. Bukhari welcomed the initiatives and pledged the maximum support to the Ambassador.