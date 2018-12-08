Fake accounts case: Bilawal lawyers seek documents from JIT

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written a letter the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the fake accounts case to send the attached documents which it mentioned in the notice so that a detailed reply to the questions could be submitted.

According to sources, the JIT sent a questionnaire to Bilawal and stated in a notice that they had also attached the documents along with the questionnaire, but no attached documents were received.

Sources said that on not receiving the attached documents, which were mentioned in the questionnaire, the legal team of Bilawal asked the JIT through a letter to send these documents which were mentioned in the notice.

The JIT had sent a questionnaire to Bilawal which he replied, but the JIT was not satisfied with the reply and sent another set of questions few days back in which they had mentioned that attached documents were also sent along with the questions.

However, there was only a fresh set of questions without any documents that the JIT mentioned in its notice.

The PPP has already declared sending of the notices to Bilawal in a fake bank accounts scam as political victimisation, saying that the name of the PPP chairman was not even mentioned in the FIR registered in the case.

The PPP says the JIT and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which are responsible for investigating the fake accounts case, have been constantly overstepping their mandate and violating the Supreme Court's order.