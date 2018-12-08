close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

12 PIA pilots, 73 crew have fake degrees, SC told

ISLAMABAD: At least 12 pilots and 73 crew members of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have fake degrees, the national airline told the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a report on Friday.

Hearing the PIA fake degrees case, the top court summoned the heads of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the PIA and the universities concerned on the next hearing. The PIA counsel told the court the airline had 498 pilots and 1,864 crew members. The chief justice said the SC had issued notices to the PIA over fake degrees a year ago, but the national airline took no concrete steps.

CAA officials told the court the pilots with fake degrees were not allowed to fly planes anymore. The pilots got stay orders when action was taken against them. The chief justice assured the CAA and the PIA that no other court would interfere in this case.

