Officials of Chinese counterterrorism department visit consulate

KARACHI: A seven-member delegation of the counter-terrorism department of China on Friday visited the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi where three terrorists belonging to a separatist party of Balochistan had attempted to carry out an attack on November 23.

The delegation arrived in the city earlier in the day. They were briefed by senior police officers on the progress that had so far been achieved in the investigations.

After visiting the consulate, the Chinese group also paid a visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) where they met police high-ups as well as the families of the policemen who laid down their lives fighting the terrorists in the line of duty.

The Chinese delegation presented Rs3 million each to the martyred policemen’s families.

A fund raising campaign has also been going on in China to collect donations for the families of the police martyrs. Earlier, the Chinese consulate had also presented Rs3 million each to the two families.

Two policemen and two visa applicants were killed

in the incident on November 23 along with the three terrorists.

The visa applicants were a man and his son who had arrived from Quetta.

The terrorists were armed with explosives and sophisticated weapons and they aimed to storm the consulate; however, they were killed by law enforcement agencies in an operation before they could succeed in entering the building.