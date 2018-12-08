Team-18 make it to Lahore Open Polo final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Team Eighteen (Team-18) entered the main final of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 after edging past PBG/Remounts 6-5 in the crucial match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.
Saqib Khan Khakwani emerged as hero of the day by hammering a hat-trick while Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace and Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani contributed one. From the losing side, Nicholas Ruiz Maria struck a hat-trick and Capt M Humair Ghazi and Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana contributed one goal apiece. Team-18 were off to flying start as they converted two back-to-back goals - 40-yard and 30-yard penalties - through sterling Saqib to attain 2-0 lead. Nicholas then fired in a field goal for PBG/Remounts to finish the first chukker at 2-1. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides fired in a field goal each as Team Eighteen got their third through Shahnawaz to make it 3-1 and Capt Humair then scored one for PBG to reduce the deficit to 3-2. The highly-charged third chukker was dominated by Team Eighteen who slammed in three goals against PBG’s one to maintain their lead, which was stretched to 6-3 by end of chukker. This time Ahmed Ali contributed with a brace and Saqib with one to complete his hat-trick. For PBG, Nicholas was the goal scorer.
Although PBG bounced back well in the fourth and last chukker by smashing in teo goals - one each by Lt Col Rab Nawaz and Nicholas Maria - yet they couldn’t add more goals, thus lost the match by 5-6. Omer Minhas and Antonino Menard officiated the match as field umpires. FG Polo Team qualified for the subsidiary final where they will take on Barry’s for the top honours.
