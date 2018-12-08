AGAHl awards on Dec 9

Islamabad: This year’s AGAHl Awards ceremony will be held on the International Anti-Corruption Day i.e. December 9 recognising the efforts of journalists and the media community. This year AGAHI Awards is celebrating dignity for all.

AGAHI and Mishal in collaboration with multiple stakeholders have jointly nominated national and international leading opinion-makers, development experts, media gurus and knowledge professionals to be part of the judges’ panel to evaluate the entries.

Senior journalists, policy makers, diplomats, ambassadors, academicians, leading professionals from the media industry and representatives from think tanks will be attending the award ceremony.