PM constitutes committee to address capital issues

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to address issues facing the federal capital with main focus on removal of encroachments and retrieval of state land from land mafia.

The committee headed by Minister for Interior Shaharyar Afridi will also include Minister for Health Aamir Mahmood Kiani, two members of the National Assembly from Islamabad Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The committee has been mandated to give a policy to take action against encroachments in light of decision of the Supreme Court and take decisions with regard to steps taken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The sources said the Prime Minister has directed that owners of small residential houses, workers like vendors be saved from troubles and anti-encroachment operations should be focussed against land mafia occupying government land.

It may be pointed out here that Director Enforcement through a public notice had also warned owners of houses to remove lawns which they have established in front of their residences. The notice created panic among residents who have worked hard to create lawns which add to beauty of residential sectors and Islamabad as a whole and help keeping the city clean devoid of wild growth.