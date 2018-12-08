Several cars collide as dense fog engulfs Motorway

LAHORE: Dense fog gripped various cities across Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, affecting visibility and the flow of traffic, Geo News reported.

Owing to the dense fog, several vehicles crashed into each other at Kala Shah Kaku Interchange on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, visibility level has dropped significantly.

The spokesperson urged people to avoid unnecessary travel on the highways and motorways. They have also been asked to contact helpline 130 in case of emergency. Temperatures have dropped across the country with the lowest temperature recorded in Skardu at -8 C.