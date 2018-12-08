Well done, Yasir Shah

The stellar performance of Yasir Shah has made the entire nation proud. The dynamic bowler has taken 200 wickets in just 33 tests. It is an honour for Pakistan that Shah has broken a 82-year-old and became the fastest cricketer to take 200 wickets. If given opportunities, our players can grow tall in all fields. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is a former cricketer, must take steps to promote sports in the country. While efforts have been made by the PCB to excel in cricket, other sports like hockey and boxing are the most neglected sports at this time in Pakistan. The authorities concerned must take effective steps to promote these sports across the country.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad