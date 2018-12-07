Downtrodden’s survival made difficult : Moosavi

RAWALPINDI:The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of the Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said on Thursday that survival of the downtrodden had been made difficult, which underscored the need for immediate relief.

These views were expressed by him while talking to local and foreign media persons during the central mourning procession on the occasion of ‘Youm Al-Huzn’ observed to mark the demise of Momin-e-Quraish, Hazrat Abu Talib.

“The government should get rid of black sheep in their ranks for setting up the Madni State. The US endearing is a new tactics to trap Pakistan. America is an enemy already tested in hour of trial and testing it again is nothing but ignorance. America is greatly upset on even thinking of Pakistan’s development, being seen through completion of CPEC,” he said.

Moosavi said, “We should talk with US with courage. It settled all war-mongers, including Usama bin Laden in Pakistan, therefore, America should seek forgiveness from humanity for her heinous character”.

“Whether mistakes are committed by previous governments or the present one, the poor are paying the price for it; therefore, the people should be provided with much-needed relief,” he noted.

He said the US allegedly patronised terrorism all over the world and nurtured terrorists for attacks on Islam and humanity.