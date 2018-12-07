PGA Ladies Golf tees off today

LAHORE: The 2nd PGA Ladies Golf Championship tees off today (Friday) at the Defence Raya Golf Course.

This is a championship exclusively for the ladies and an important occasion for the lady competitors, some of whom have traveled all the way from Karachi and Rawalpindi while others belong to Lahore.

Mrs Asma Shami, the Tournament Director, said on Thursday stated that the events include competition in the gold category, competition in the silver category, and then there is a competition in the bronze category. In the Gold Category, ladies with a handicap of 0-15 will be eligible to participate, while in the silver category, it will be ladies with a handicap of 16 to 24. Bronze category is for players with a handicap of 25 to 36.

The championship for ladies bearing handicap 0-15 is expected to produce quality golf and established ones like Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, Suneyah Osama and Hamna Amjad seek honours through a display of powerful hitting and supplemented by skillful putting. Other accomplished lady golfers of Lahore include names like Shahzadi Gulfam, Ghazala Yasmin, Ana James Gill and Zaib un Nisa. They too seek to unsettle their adversaries with eminent application of golfing skills. Opening shot will be hit by Mrs Naqi at the Defence Raya Golf Course.