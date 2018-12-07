Suicide car bomber kills three in southeast Iran

DUBAI: At least three people died and 48 others were injured in a suicide car bomb attack on a police headquarters in Iran’s southeast on Thursday, state media reported.

Television also reported shooting in the area, located in the region of Sistan-Baluchestan, which is home to a Sunni Muslims and has long been plagued by violence from both drug smugglers and separatists. “Three people were killed and some others were injured,” Rahmdel Bameri, acting governor of the coastal city of Chabahar told state television, which reported the figure of 48 hurt. Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor for security affairs, told state TV two police officers were among the dead. Videos posted on Twitter, purportedly from Chabahar, showed thick smoke rising from the area. “Police stopped the explosive-laden car and started firing at the driver ... who then set off the explosion near the police headquarters in Chabahar,” said Bameri. The SITE Intelligence Group reported that a jihadist group had claimed responsibility for the attack. Iran‘s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused “foreign-backed terrorists” for attacks. “Foreign-backed terrorists kill & wound innocents in Chabahar.