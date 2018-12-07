Chrysanthemum show attracts visitors

PESHAWAR: Chrysanthemum flowers displayed at the Khalid Bin Waleed Park in the Cantonment area attracted people of different age groups on Thursday, who were seen taking selfies and photographs.

“It is a magnificent sight. It is awesome to be here. The sweet fragrance of the flowers is attractive,” said Irshad Bibi, a resident of Saddar.

An agriculturist at the Cantonment Board Peshawar, Mehr Gul, said that they organised the flowers show regularly in the winter for the people, particularly residents of Cantonment areas for their entertainment.

He said that Chrysanthemum flowers were among the many other flowers and plants being grown at the nursery of the Cantonment Board.

“We grow over 200 types of Chrysanthemum flowers in our nursery. No other nursery of the cantonment board has such a huge variety of flowers,” he added. “It took us five days to arrange the stalls. Arranging every stall is a hectic thing to do,” he added.