close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 7, 2018

Chrysanthemum show attracts visitors

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 7, 2018

PESHAWAR: Chrysanthemum flowers displayed at the Khalid Bin Waleed Park in the Cantonment area attracted people of different age groups on Thursday, who were seen taking selfies and photographs.

“It is a magnificent sight. It is awesome to be here. The sweet fragrance of the flowers is attractive,” said Irshad Bibi, a resident of Saddar.

An agriculturist at the Cantonment Board Peshawar, Mehr Gul, said that they organised the flowers show regularly in the winter for the people, particularly residents of Cantonment areas for their entertainment.

He said that Chrysanthemum flowers were among the many other flowers and plants being grown at the nursery of the Cantonment Board.

“We grow over 200 types of Chrysanthemum flowers in our nursery. No other nursery of the cantonment board has such a huge variety of flowers,” he added. “It took us five days to arrange the stalls. Arranging every stall is a hectic thing to do,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar