Canals included in clean & green drive

PESHAWAR: The district administration has extended the ongoing clean and green drive to the irrigation canals in Peshawar and imposed Section 144 on throwing wastes into the canals.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, however, didn’t make any decision about flowing sewage water and clinical wastes into these canals.

Imran Hamid Sheikh along with District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Eng. Sher Dil Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Town One Islahuddin Emergency Officer Arif Khan Marwat and Irrigation officers initiated a drive to clean all the canals in Peshawar.

The official appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and avoid throwing waste into canals.