Special persons protest

LAHORE: Visually impaired persons protested at Kalma Chowk here on Thursday. They demanded regular employment. According to the protesters, those who are working at building department in Bahawalpur were not given salaries for the last four months. Some of them were working on daily wages. They demanded their issues must be addressed.

The protesters raised slogans in favour of their demands and against the government. The protesters said they were not given suitable jobs according to their abilities. They halted Metro Buses which created problems for the commuters. The demonstrators who are from Bahawalpur stated that they will remain where they are until their demands are accepted by the government. However, neither the Punjab government nor any Metro administration representative has come forward to hold talks with the visually impaired persons as yet, said the protesters.