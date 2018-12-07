Forex reserves drop to $13.996bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell nearly four percent to $13.996 billion during the week ended November 30, the central bank said on Thursday.
Total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $14.572 billion in the previous week.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined $560 million to $7.502 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments, it said.
The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also dropped to $6.490 billion from $6.510 billion a week ago.
