Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Forex reserves drop to $13.996bln

Business

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell nearly four percent to $13.996 billion during the week ended November 30, the central bank said on Thursday.

Total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $14.572 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined $560 million to $7.502 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments, it said.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also dropped to $6.490 billion from $6.510 billion a week ago.

