Pakistan steamroll Hong Kong in Emerging Teams Asia Cup opener

KARACHI: Pakistan began their campaign in style when they overwhelmed Hong Kong by 225 runs in the opening match of the ACC 2018 Emerging Teams Asia Cup here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Pakistan put on board 366-3 in 50 overs. Sahibzada Farhan scored 130 runs off 125 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and two sixes. Ali Imran took 105 balls to score 107 runs. He hit 11 boundaries and a six.

Khushdil Shah played a whirlwind 83-run knock off just 40 balls with the help of nine boundaries and four sixes. Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 33. Aizaz Khan picked 2-92 for Hong Kong.

In response, Hong Kong were bundled out for 141 in 34 overs. Shahid Wasif showed resistance with his 81-ball 59 runs. Mohammad Ilyas bagged 5-35, while Khushdil Shah took 2-5.Meanwhile at Southend Club Cricket Stadium, UAE hammered Bangladesh by 97 runs.

Electing to bat, UAE made 267 runs in 49.4 overs. Ashfaq Ahmed (98) and Ghulam Shabber (52) batted well. Shoriful Islam took 4-55, while Khaled Ahmed captured 3-65.In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 170 runs in 36.5 overs. Mizanur Rahman was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 43 runs.