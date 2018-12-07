Sindh govt to establish sports facilities at PSCC

KARACHI: Sindh Advisor Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar on Thursday announced construction of a multi-purpose indoor sports complex, upgradation of football ground according to international standards and laying an athletics track at Pakistan Steel Cadet College (PSCC).

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of 17th All Sindh Inter-Cadet Colleges Championship at Scouts Auditorium Karachi, he said he was amazed by the performance of cadets of PSCC in sports.

He said the construction of new facilities and upgradation of the previous ones would enable the college to hold intra-provincial and inter-provincial championships regularly. PSCC clinched the 17th All Sindh Cadet Colleges Championship for second consecutive year with 32 gold medals.

The championship was held at Cadet College Sanghar last month.The Advisor Sports awarded gold medals, shields and certificates to cadets. He urged the PSCC coaches to train teams of other cadet colleges in Sindh, especially those at Ghotki and Pannu Aqil.

Mahar said they had decided to invite international coaches of martial arts, table tennis and football to train young players so that they could compete with other provinces and represent the country.

“We are negotiating with international coaches of football, martial arts and indoor games to come and train our young players”, he said. “We are establishing a medical wing at our department, which will act as an anti-doping facility, guide players on health issues and arrange sports medicine and treatment of injuries,” he announced.

Principal of PSCC Prof Abdur Rahman Jiskani said excellence in sports and extra-curricular activities was the hallmark of their college and it was evident from the 32 gold medals clinched by their cadets.