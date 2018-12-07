close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
Mehtab Haider
December 7, 2018

Pakistan, IMF hold video conference on bailout

National

Mehtab Haider
December 7, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and IMF on Thursday made contacts through video conference and both sides decided to continue parleys for striking agreement on fresh bailout package for Pakistan struggling economy.

 Both the IMF and Pakistani side on late Thursday night confirmed that both sides established contacts and made efforts to inch towards evolving consensus on next bailout package for Pakistan.

