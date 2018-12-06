Students highlight fight against corruption through wall paintings

MULTAN: Postgraduate students have painted the walls of educational institutions on Bosan Road against corruption.

The students attempted to send a message to public and political elite through paintings. The walls have become the focus of public attention to promote awareness of corruption.

The National Accountability Bureau Multan has adopted the innovative exercise and invited more than 40 Fine Arts students from six universities to demonstrate their art on corruption for mass awareness.

Talking to The News, NAB spokesperson M Qaiser said that the wall paintings were part of the NAB’s 15 days mass awareness campaign against corruption. He said the NAB had exclusively invited fine arts students’ from different universities and constituted 12 teams.

Multan region NAB Director General Attiqur Rehman exclusively visited the wall paintings site and appreciated the efforts of students. The spokesperson said that the NAB had organised a poetry contest among the students of Government Emerson College. The students highlighted hate against corruption. At least 36 students from Government Emerson College, schools from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions participated in the poetry contest.

SDO suspended over ‘soft corner’ for power pilferers: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday suspended a sub-divisional officer and served show-cause notices to 10 others over their failure to register cases against power pilferers, said the officials. Mepco chief executive engineer Akram Chaudhry suspended the cantonment SDO on the same charges.

Ten SDOs from Nawan Sher, Industrial Estate, Mumtazaabad, Ghala Mandi, Qasba Marral, Pak Gate, Gulgasht, Shamsaabad, Manzoorabad and Gulberg sub-divisions were served the show-cause notices over their failure to take action against the power pilferers. The Mepco has tasked all the SDOs to arrest the gangs of facilitators in the company who are involved in power theft. He ordered data gathering of the power pilferers by using remote control devices and installing chips in electricity meters to ensure safe power theft. He ordered the officials to gather information from the consumers arrested on the charge of power theft. The Mepco has restricted all SDOs not to restore electricity meters of power thieves until complete payment of fines and defaulted amount.

Int’l Volunteer Day observed: Rescue-1122 workers Wednesday observed International Volunteer Day by taking out an awareness walk to highlight the role of volunteers in emergency circumstances. Led by district emergency officer Dr Khalid Mehmood, the walk started from Rescue-1122 headquarters at Madni Chowk to Chowk Khumharanwala. The representatives of Radio Pakistan, City District Government, police and a large number of volunteers participated in the activity.

City Traffic Officer M Sharif stressed all the participants to avoid driving bike without a helmet. The citizens must strictly follow the road safety rules. Radio Pakistan Director Mukhtar Malik also spoke on the occasion.

5 illegal oil agencies, petrol pumps sealed: The task force against illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies Wednesday raided different spots and sealed more than five outlets during a crackdown against mushroom growth of illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies, said the officials. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik constituted a task force, headed by Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor, for raiding illegal oil agencies and sealing them on the spot. The task force, civil defence officials and a heavy contingent of police conducted raids at Mumtazabad, Sawera Chowk, Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, Chowk Khumharanwala and confiscated all goods and valuables.