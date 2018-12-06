close
December 6, 2018
IMSciences arranges event to polish students business skills

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 6, 2018

PESHAWAR: The IMSciences arranged the “Business Fest ‘18” on Wednesday to polish the business skills of the students.

According to a press release, The Startup Society of the institute organized the academic-cum-fun event which is an annual feature.

Ali Abdullah supervised the programme while Emad Khan and Hooriya Khan led the organizing team.

The students of BBA, BS Accounting and Finance, BS Economics and BS Software Engineering attended in the event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Khan Jhagra was the chief guest.

The Business Fest carries 20 marks in “Introduction to Business,” a subject taught in the first semester at the IMSciences. Through this activity, students learn how to apply academic knowledge to the real world markets.

The Business Fest is an exercise of research, public speaking, teamwork, marketing, practising theoretical knowledge and confidence building.

