Minister says online MIS launched to curb illegal mining

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Amjad Ali said on Wednesday that the department had launched online Management Information System (MIS) to enhance transparency and curb illegal mining activities in the province.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he said the online management system would enhance the department’s revenue and curb illegal mining. He said the system was also supportive of compilation of production data.

The minister said a state-of-the-art mining cadastral system had been launched in the country, which will ensure effective administration and regulation of mining rights and mineral resource management.

The system would also ensure security of applicant’s priority, tenure of mineral titles, as well as provide online reporting of various fiscal and regulatory issues, he added.

Secretary Mines and Minerals, Khaista Rehman, Director General, Muntazir Khan and other officials were also present.

The minister said the Mine Safety and Regulation Act 2018 is being presented before the provincial cabinet for a final approval.

The Mining Department had contributed over Rs500million to the provincial exchequer under heads of various taxes, he said, adding, the minister said, adding, an additional Rs40 million had been collected as excise duty during the 100-day plan. He said that geological mapping project has been initiated for mapping of untapped mineral endowment in the province.

The minister said that around 451 inspections had been conducted for underground mining while 724 mines have been registered. He said an amount of Rs0.4million had been generated for registration of mines. Amjad Ali said as many as 11 inquiries have been initiated in corruption and other cases.

A cell has been established at the Directorate of Mines and Minerals Development, wherein over 16 complaints have been registered so far, he added.

He maintained that around 83 mine workers were trained, while 100 rescue operations had been conducted.

The minister said initiatives had been taken for provision of medical facility of mine workers, besides scholarship programme introduced for children of the mine workers, which would enable them to get education facility from grade-I to grade 10.