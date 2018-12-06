CM visits Gulbahar Police Station

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday paid a visit to the Gulbahar Police Station and checked the lock-up as well as other sections.

Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud, Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Iqbal accompanied the chief minister.

The chief ministers visited different sections of the police station and checked the register at the police station.

Talking to the officers and junior policemen, the chief minister said that those performing well would be duly rewarded while those involved in any wrongdoing would face action. “We are proud of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who have always done remarkable jobs,” the chief minister told the cops.

Mahmood Khan said reward and punishment were a must to improve the performance of a force or any institution.