Workshop held on nomination of intangible cultural heritage

Islamabad : The fourth and last round of capacity building workshop on the nomination of intangible cultural heritage was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the National History and Literary Heritage Division in collaboration with CRIHAP China – a Category II office of the Unesco. Engr. Aamir Hasan, federal secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division, attended the event as the chief guest, while representatives of the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, CRIHAP China and Unesco Pakistan office were also in attendance.

The organisers said the workshop was the last in the series of preparing nomination files of the intangible cultural heritage elements for inscription on Unesco’s relevant ICH safeguarding lists under Unesco Convention 2003.

According to them, the event is attended by the government officers representing all federating units and participants from CRIHAP China.

The event translates Pakistan’s international commitment and is a step towards realizing the provisions of the Convention on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage, to which Pakistan is the State Party. It is designed to engage the human resource of the relevant federal/provincial departments in building their capacities for preparing nomination files of the ICH. The event is also meant to engage community representatives who are carriers and custodians of indigenous skills and age-old crafts

The Unesco in its 13th Inter-Governmental Committee for Convention 2003 meeting held in Port Louis, Mauritius has inscribed ‘Suri Jagek’ on the list of ICH elements in need of urgent safeguarding - a traditional practice of Kailash community in Pakistan.