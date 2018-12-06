Visual Arts Exhibition features 136 artists’ paintings

LAHORE: To make the artist community as well the audience feel happy and get healed by the paintings, an exhibition titled “National Exhibition of Visual Arts” was inaugurated at Alhamra Arts Council on Wednesday.

Alhamra in its first national exhibition opened at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall, displayed more than 250 artworks of 136 artists from across the country. The event was inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Information Fayazul Hassan Chohan along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

The exhibition brought a landscape of art and diversity in artworks. The pieces on display are a great combination of works of veteran and senior artists like Saeed Akhtar Sahab, R.M Naeem, Mian Ejazul Hassan, Dr Ijaz, Shahid Jalal, Huma Mulji, Ali Kazim, Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, Dr. Mussarat Hassan, Mehboob Ali, Ghulam Mustafa, Jamil Baloch, Aisha Jatoi, Shahnawaz Zaidi and Amna Pataudi along with the artwork by emerging artists. Punjab Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said Alhamra Arts Council always promoted emerging artists and it felt great to see some of them had presented Pakistan at the international level as well. He said the exhibition was a combination of multiple views having robust statements on socio-political through works of art.

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) executive director said the exhibition provided a platform to the viewers to see the works of each seasoned and rising artists. The council, he stated, might maintain to help visual arts by way of maintaining such activities.

He thanked and praised the artists for participation and submission of their works. He said it was a visual treat to see such brilliant paintings from the masters and youngsters under one roof. LAC Director Art Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that a viewer could connect to the future through the masters’ artworks.

The artists have used different tools, including watercoluors, oil on clothes and oil on canvas, miniature, installation, mix media, ceramic, drawing. The exhibition is creating a dialogue for the youths’ conceptual understanding of the world and highlighting their creative energies and minds to speak about their perspectives individually and collectively.