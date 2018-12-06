Acute stroke centre starts at LGH

LAHORE: Acute Stroke Centre has started its function here at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, Lahore General Hospital which would be one of its kinds in Pakistan where patients of paralysis would be treated in minimum possible time.

Prof Tayyab said paralysis was the second biggest cause of death in the patients and such centers could help directly to reduce this number. Dr Umair said after getting stroke of paralysis patient can be brought within 24 hours to this center and through angiography blood clot would be removed from brain. He said provision of immediate medical assistance could save from further complications and help cure the patients.

Dr Umair further said a two-day international conference is starting on Thursday (today) at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in which doctors from Pakistan and other countries including; Dr Adnan Siddiqui and Ansar Tariq Roy from USA, Dr Osama Mansoor from Egypt, Ahmed Sobri from Malaysia and Dr Husain Haider Shah from UAE will participate and deliver lectures.

Woman dies: A 35-year-old woman, who was injured by her brother over not giving money for drugs, died at hospital on Wednesday. Police have removed the body to morgue. Police have added section of murder in the already registered FIR. The deceased has been identified as Bushra while her accused brother as Shaukat, residents of Tarar village, Raiwind.

Siraj grieved: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed grief over the death of 90 years old cleric Pir Yusuf Sultani who died in detention at a police station. In a statement on Wednesday, the JI chief criticsied the government and urged the rulers to deal with the elderly people with respect.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch also expressed sorrow over the death of Pir Yusuf Sultani. Human Rights Day: Punjab University Institute of Languages has celebrated international human rights day to highlight the significance of provision of equal rights and create awareness among the masses through cinematography.