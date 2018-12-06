close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Mansha Bomb’s brother booked

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: Raiwind city police on Wednesday registered a case against the brother of Mansha Bomb and four others over the attempt of land grabbing.

The accused persons have been identified as Mushtaq Bomb and four of his accomplices identified as; Ghulam Nabi, Kabir, Sajid and Humayun. The accused had tried to grab agricultural land of a farmer named Asghar. The accused are still at large.

hit to death: A 58-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding car in Nawab Town police limits on Wednesday. Police have handed over the body to the victim's family after completing legal formalities. The victim has been identified as Qadir, a resident of Nawab Town. He was trying to cross the road when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The accused driver fled the scene. Police have been trying to trace the car driver.

found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead in Hunjerwal police limits on Wednesday. Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim, yet to be identified, was found dead in Thokar Niaz Baig Bazaar. Police said the victim was a drug addict and died due to overdose.

1625 challans: City Traffic police issued challans to 1,625 riders who were not wearing helmets on Mall Road during the last 24 hours. Police had issued 3,000 challans on first day of the crackdown.

