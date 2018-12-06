close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
Bureau report
December 6, 2018

PHC annuls award of project contract to foreign firm

Bureau report
December 6, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has annulled the award of contract of the 215 megawatts Asrit-Kedam hydropower project to a foreign firm against the set rules and policy by the provincial government. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Muhammad Ayub Khan declared the contract of the power project to a foreign firm without fulfilling of the legal process as void. It observed that the contract had been directly awarded to the firm against the rules and policy.

