PHC annuls award of project contract to foreign firm

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has annulled the award of contract of the 215 megawatts Asrit-Kedam hydropower project to a foreign firm against the set rules and policy by the provincial government. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Muhammad Ayub Khan declared the contract of the power project to a foreign firm without fulfilling of the legal process as void. It observed that the contract had been directly awarded to the firm against the rules and policy.