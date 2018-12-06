close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Six ‘criminals’ arrested by Rangers

Karachi

Six suspects, including three gangsters, have been arrested by the Sindh Rangers during raids in the city on Wednesday.

Personnel of the paramilitary force conducted raids in the Chakiwara and Kharadar area of Lyari and arrested Azam, Abdul Khalil and Abdul Aziz, who were said to be associated with the Sheraz Comrade gang and Uzair Baloch group. The three were arrested for their involvement in drug peddling, according to a Rangers spokesman.

Waleed Ali Shaikh, Nadeem Ali and Ehtisham were apprehended during raids in Steel Town and Zaman Town. They were said to be involved in various cases of street crime and robberies. The soldiers also claimed to have seized drugs, arms and ammunition from their possession.The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

