Fafen data confirms 2018 election rigging: PPP

KARACHI: The PPP Senator Taj Haider, Incharge of the Central Election Cell, said the Fafen data on the Forms 45 vindicates the party stand that its polling agents were forcibly removed from the polling agents during the vote count and were not allowed to sign the Form 45 which is a blatant, and gross violation of section 90(12) of the Election Act 2017.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Senator Taj Haider pointed out that out of 78,000 Form 45, only 66 were signed by the PPP polling agents.

The ECP propaganda that agents of losing parties had left the polling station on their own is falsified by the fact that only 112 Form 45, bear the signatures of the PTI polling agents and 78 have the signatures of PML-N polling agents, he said. The senator said curiously enough there are 4,028 signed forms in which no political party is mentioned. One wonders if these signatures are genuine, or were put by some “duty conscious” polling staff to increase the number of signed Forms 45.

In the three constituencies contested by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari i.e.NA-8 Malakand, NA-200 Larkana and NA-246 Karachi, where the PPP polling agents did their utmost to attend the counting process and obtain Form 45, only 2 forms could be signed in NA-8 Malakand. In NA-200 Larkana and NA-246 where the ousted polling agents and hundreds of PPP supporters maintained a constant vigil of the polling stations the whole night and day not a single form was signed by the PPP polling agents or by the polling agents of any other political party.

Haider said the percentage of the 373 Forms 45 signed by polling agents out of 78,000,works out to be 0.4%. If the 4,028 forms that were signed without indicating the name of political parties are also included the total percentage of the signed forms works out to be 5.6% which means that 94.4% Forms 45 were not signed by any polling agent.

The PPP senator said the reason for withholding the data of Forms 45 while launching the FAFEN report and thereby creating the false impression of fair elections is difficult to understand.

Even now the data of Forms 45 of the elections of the provincial assemblies and that of Forms 46 is being withheld by FAFEN. If and when this data surfaces, the nation would see without any doubt the extent of the massive rigging, blatant lies and gross misconduct that were the hallmarks of the General Elections 2018.