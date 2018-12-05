close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
PCB intends to hold three PSL-4 matches in Lahore

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intends to hold three of the planned eight Pakistan Super League (PSL-4) matches at Lahore while the remaining five maybe organised at Karachi including the final.

The PCB and PSL officials are in talks with the officials of the provincial administration and other stake-holders to formulate a plan for the make their vision a success. It has already been announced that the last eight matches of PSL 2019 will be held in Pakistan, with the final scheduled to be held in Karachi on March 17. The tournament will begin from February 14, 2019 in the UAE.

