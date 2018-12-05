5-member parliamentary commission announced in Tahir Dawar murder case

PESHAWAR: The federal government has announced setting up a five-member parliamentary commission comprising two lawmakers from the treasury benches and three from opposition to find out the facts in the kidnapping and later martyrdom of Superintendent of Police Mohammad Tahir Khan Dawar.

Tahir Dawar, SP Rural Peshawar, went missing from Islamabad on October 26 and later his body was found in Afghanistan on November 13. There was anger among the family and the public over the way the case was handled by the government.

The family had also expressed dissatisfaction over a joint investigation team set up by the federal government. It had demanded setting up an international commission to probe the incident.

The setting up of the five-member parliamentary commission was announced by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi along with Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Salahuddin Khan Mahsud. The minister was earlier scheduled to make the announcement in Peshawar but it was later done in the federal capital.

“The parliamentary commission will include two members from treasury benches and three form the opposition to ensure transparency,” Waqar Ahmad, the spokesman for the KP Police told The News.

He said the government has also announced Rs85 million as compensation for the family. Another Rs25 million, he said, was announced by the chief of army staff. This makes the total compensation package worth Rs110 million.

“The package includes Rs50 million for the immediate family of Tahir Dawar, Rs10 million each for his slain brother’s family and another Rs10 million for families of his two widowed sisters. They were all being supported by Tahir Dawar,” said Waqar Ahmad.

Besides, he said the family will get Rs15 million and a job in the police as ASI under the Shaheed package. The federal government has separately announced another job for a member of the family.

The death of Tahir Dawar was widely condemned on mainstream and social media across the country. The people on social media criticised the government for its failure in ensuring safe recovery of a senior police officer.

The picture of the youngest daughter of Tahir Dawar who was holding his portrait went viral and brought tears to many eyes. A Pashto poem composed by Tahir Dawar and sung by singer Irfan Kamal also went viral on the social media in mid-November.

Tahir Dawar, belonging to North Waziristan, was recruited in the police force as ASI in 1998. He had survived attempts on his life, including suicide attacks. He was known as a brave officer who led from the front.

He was supporting the family of his brother who along with his wife was killed in an attack in Islamabad last year. He was also financially supporting his two widowed sisters and their children. Besides, the generous cop was known for support to a number of other people, including those from his tribe and area.