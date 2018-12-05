close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Chinese envoy calls on minister

Lahore

LAHORE: A nine-member delegation from Peoples Republic of China led by Guo Jie, Deputy Mayor Peoples Government of Leshan city called on Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas here on Tuesday. Various matters of mutual interest came under discussion. The meeting agreed upon promotion of bilateral cooperation for the promotion of technical education and provision of quality education to the students. While lauding the best educational system of China, Murad said Punjab Schools Department will gain benefit of Chinese expertise for imparting teachers’ training.

