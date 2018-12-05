Crackdown ordered against vehicles being used on transfer letters

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Excise Department to launch a crackdown against the use of motor vehicles by second or progressive owners on transfer of ownership letters, stating that the practice is illegal.

The CM took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting at the CM House to review law and order in the province in light of the upcoming Apex Committee meeting.

Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Adviser to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Sindh IGP Dr Kaleem Imam, Additional IGP Special Branch Dr Waliullah Dal, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani and others attended the meeting.

In response to a question, Additional IGP Special Branch Dr Waliullah Dal told the chief minister that the vehicle used by the terrorists who attacked the Chinese consulate was owned by a person who had sold it six years ago and now five years have also passed since his death. The vehicle was being used on a transfer letter. At this the CM directed the Excise Department to start a crackdown against the vehicles running in the city on transfer of ownership letters.

Police chief Dr Imam said 61 incidents of terrorism took place in 2013, which has reduced to only two in 2018. Similarly, 509 target killing cases were reported in 2013, which has dropped down to five in 2018. He added 575 extortion cases were recorded in 2013 and they had dropped to 131 this year. Talking about kidnapping for ransom cases, the IGP said 173 cases were reported in 2013 and only 12 cases were registered in 2018.

CM Shah said that he had provided maximum facilities to the police and had equipped them with latest weapons and trainings because of which the crime rate had fallen. “Now I want to change the Thana culture for which I have to take necessary measures to make the police public friendly,” he said.

The chief minister was further told that 12,187 cases of mobile phones snatching were reported in 2013 and the number had increased to 14,051 in 2018. The IGP stated the number had increased because in the past the law and order was worse and people were reluctant to register mobile snatching cases, but now since security was better, they have started filing their complaints. The CM said that regardless of the reason, crime must be controlled.

Talking about snatching of motorbikes and cars, Dr Imam said 5,118 two-wheelers were snatched in 2013 and the number had come down to 1,892 in 2018. Similarly, 980 four-wheelers were snatched in 2013 and 165 in 2018. The CM directed the police chief to provide bulletproof jackets to all the policemen who were deployed at important places.